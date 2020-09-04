MACON, Ga. — As people across Central Georgia continue to wait for their stimulus checks we want to keep you safe from possible scams. 13WMAZ learned some tips from the Better Business Bureau to make sure scammers don't trick you out of your money.

Kelvin Collins with the Better Business Bureau says greed and need are just some of the things scammers look for. As we continue to go through this pandemic, Collins wants everyone to stay alert so they don't get ripped off.

"Trying to work and teach every child, and the schoolwork, doing this and doing that," Crystal Davis said.

Davis is a working mom of seven who says COVID-19 has affected her entire family. With school out, she now has to stay home instead of working each week.

"I really cut back on my hours, basically just working whenever I can," Davis said.

Now, some central Georgians like Davis are hoping for relief from the IRS.

"With the stimulus check, it will help, because majority of it is going to go to the grocery store," Davis said.

Before you make plans for the money Kelvin Collins with the Better Business Bureau wants to keep you safe from scams.

"Number one, you don't have to do anything -- these checks are going to come to the bank account where you filed your 2018 or 2019 taxes," Collins said.

Number two, do not give out any personal information over the phone or over text messages. Collins says the IRS will always send you a letter if they need to contact you.

"We are seeing some scam artists that are contacting the consumers saying, 'We know the IRS is going to send this out. If you send a processing fee, we will get it to you quicker,'" Collins said.

Finally, Collins says the IRS is working on a website you can use to submit your banking information to have the stimulus check directly deposited. Collins says the best thing we can do is stay patient and remain vigilant until the checks arrive.

