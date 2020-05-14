GREENSBORO, N.C. — OK, OK. When are you going to get your stimulus payment and how?

Here’s a quick cheat sheet:

SSI recipients who get their benefits through direct deposit started seeing their stimulus payments on May 13.

SSI recipients who get their benefits by check, or if they used the non-filers tool and left the bank account info blank, will get their payment by mail. The IRS will begin mailing paper checks on May 15.

SSI recipients who have an Individual Representative Payee and normally get their benefits direct deposited or put on a card will get their stimulus payment the same way starting May 27. If you normally get a check, that will come later.

The Social Security Administration has a webpage giving more details on those with payee situations. There is also a chart that gives timeline information when you answer the chart questions and this is for ALL social security benefit recipients.

SSA