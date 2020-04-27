GREENSBORO, N.C. — When, when, when? When will you get your stimulus payment?

So far, at least 88 million payments have been made, but of course, there are tens of millions who are still waiting. And really, the only one you care about is...yours.



There's an updated timeline for when you'll get your check. The Washington Post talked to a Treasury spokesperson to get this update.



APRIL 29

If you are on social security, survivor, or if you get disability benefits and you don't file taxes, your stimulus money should be in your bank account on April 29. Remember, you will get your payment the same way you get your benefits.

EARLY MAY

If you're on SSI and you don't file taxes -- you should start seeing payments in early May.

