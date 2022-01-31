IRS advises people to take extra time when filing taxes this year

The IRS is reminding people to take extra time when filing your 2021 returns.

MACON, Ga. — There are some changes you need to be aware of before you file your 2021 tax return.

Accountant and tax preparer Ron Busby says you may not get your return as fast if you paper file.

He said that the IRS is still behind on filings from 2020 and it's easier to file online.

"You'll want to file it electronically, because for one, that is the safest, most secure way to file, and the IRS has a huge backlog of 2020 returns now, and it takes them much longer to process the paper returns. They've got to get it and have to have somebody to enter it into their system," Busby said.

Here are the main things you need to know this year about filing your 2021 tax return:

1. The child tax credit did increase. Parents with children under the age of 18 will receive up to $3,000, and parents with children under the age of 6 will receive up to $3,600. However, the amount may change depending on your income and your marital status.

If you received more than the total amount given, that amount has to be repaid.

2. If you qualified for a third stimulus payment of $1,400 in 2021 but did not receive it, you must file your 2021 receive that payment.

3. If you did not receive a stimulus check and your income was lower in 2021, you can claim the recovery rebate credit on your tax return.

4. The tax filing deadline is April 18, 2022. Anyone who needs an extension must make a request first and the deadline to file with the extension is October 17, 2022.