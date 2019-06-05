MACON, Ga. — Next week’s Macon-Bibb Planning and Zoning Board agenda is a pretty lengthy one, so we decided to break down the biggest projects that could be coming to the county.

New Mercer residence hall and parking lot

This is possibly the most significant of all the developments because of its sheer size and connection to Mercer University. It would be put at 1501 Mercer University Drive. The residence hall would be six stories tall with a basement for mechanical and service rooms. The first floor would have a meeting room, dining area, lounge area, kitchen and laundry facilities. The remaining floors would contain 90 suite rooms for 339 students, 10 RAs, one graduate assistant and two residence hall directors. Additionally, a five story parking deck is proposed that would be around 146,630 square-feet. It would contain 408 parking spaces.

P&Z

RELATED: Mercer University intramural fields approved in Macon

RELATED: Why is Walter F. George disappearing from Mercer's law school?

RELATED: Just Curious: Is there enough parking around Mercer Village?

Multi-family apartments at 600 and 700 N. Lamar Road in north Macon

A 78-unit multi-family development is up for consideration off Lamar Road, near the intersection of I-475 and Zebulon Road. The area would take up seven acres and would feature a mix of one, two and three-bedroom units at a more affordable price point than other apartment complexes in the surrounding area. The designs call for environmentally-responsible features and they hope to have the site green building certified. If approved and funding is secured, construction would begin in mid-2020 and it would take about a year to complete.

Bibb P&Z

RELATED: Affordable housing project proposed near Warner Robins City Hall

RELATED: Baldwin County halts tiny homes, other buildings

Halfway house in the 700 and 800-block of Holt Avenue near Central High

Healing the Hurt Christian Worship Center is looking to take an existing 3,500-square foot building and turn it into a church and temporary housing. The housing space would have six bedrooms, two bathrooms and a kitchen. The occupants would be six men with lesser drug and theft offenses. The surrounding properties include Central High School and its athletic fields.

Food truck outside the Navicent Health Medical Center on Hemlock Street

Guitarras in north Macon is asking for the board to approve a conditional use permit that would let them park their food truck at the Spring and Hemlock intersection parking lot two days a week from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. A letter in the application contains approval from Navicent Health for the venture.

RELATED: North Macon Mexican restaurant adds food truck, now serving downtown area

Erica Bowdre

A business incubator on Eisenhower Parkway

Bibb Commissioner Virgil Watkins has applied for a building at 1093 Eisenhower Parkway to be turned into a co-sharing startup space for small businesses. It would contain four private offices and five shared offices, printing services, internet access and locker storage.

Virgil Watkins

Affordable housing for people older than 55 in the 1600-block of Wesleyan Drive

A 120-unit complex of affordable apartments for people older than 55 is up for consideration. The site is around 24 acres and each unit would have two parking space assigned to it. There would be a fully furnished clubhouse with a computer lab and an exercise center.

P&Z

Northside Senior Village on Northside Drive

A nonprofit affiliated with the Macon-Bibb Housing Authority is seeking to rezone 3568 Northside Drive to build a 72-unit senior multifamily housing project. There would be a community center, outdoor amenity area and a community garden. There will also be 72 parking spaces, so one space per unit.

If you're interested in seeing the agenda in full, click here.

If you're interested in attending next Monday's meeting, it will be held in the MBPZ Conference Room at Terminal Station located on 200 Cherry Street, Suite 300 beginning at 1:30 p.m.