'These people needed this': Proposed Macon Transit Authority rate hike yields for at least a year

Bus fares could have increased by 50 cents to $1.75.

MACON, Ga. — Bus riders in Macon will enjoy their current bus fares for at least the next year.

That's thanks to an agreement between Macon-Bibb County and the Macon Transit Authority. While it's big news for some riders, a proposed fare increase isn't guaranteed to come to a full stop.

The possibility of the fare increase had some mixed reaction. Some riders said they understood. Others said it was unfair. Some others went to Macon-Bibb Commission meetings for weeks asking commissioners to do something to stop it. Tuesday night, the commission and Macon Transit Authority came to an agreement.

"These people needed this," Jackie Glover said, addressing commissioners after a unanimous vote.

The people Glover is talking about are the folks who ride Macon Transit Authority buses every single day. They're people like Devonte Goolsby.

"Some people might not have money like that. Some people have to just ask for stuff," Goolsby said.

In January, the transit authority board announced the possibility of a rate increase. The regular fare would increase 50 cents to $1.75. Paratransit rides would go up $1 to $3.50.

Goolsby rides the bus to work, and back home. That's it. He says the increase wouldn't have impacted him too much, but he's grateful the fares are staying put.

"Makes me feel good, because whether it's changing, it's a difference. It's a big difference," he said.

Tuesday night, commissioners voted to give the transit authority $375,000 to help prevent an increase. Transit authority CEO Craig Ross says he and Mayor Lester Miller worked out the plan.

"Bibb County will be cutting a check to the transit authority for those riders, so they will not have any fare increases. That will cover from July 1 of this year to June 30 of 2024," Miller told commissioners Tuesday.

Ross says the county will give them the money on a month-to-month basis. If they use less than $375,000 in the next fiscal year, Ross plans to give the difference back.

The money is only good until the end of June 2024, according to the commission's resolution. After that, it's entirely possible the rate increase comes back up for discussion.