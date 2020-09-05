MACON, Ga. — Some downtown Macon businesses are starting to show more signs of life as they ease into reopening.

Others are still closed.

Almost all of them have been hurt by COVID-19.

Georgia's unemployment numbers prove it.

The Associated Press reports that Georgia processed more than 1.5 million unemployment claims since mid-march.

Newtown Macon president and CEO Josh Rogers says business layoffs and furloughs are driving those claims.

"Just in downtown Macon, it's thousands of people," Rogers said.

Audrey Perry is one of them.

"You really don't know what you're going to do," Perry said.

Perry graduated from college last year and started working full time for a coffee shop, but she was furloughed in March and hasn't been called back to work since.

"The demand is simply not there for the business," Perry said. "They're barely making it with cash flow."

She filed for unemployment for the first time in her life and says, for the moment, she's making ends meet.

Her biggest worry is the uncertainty of what comes next.

"Nobody has any answers and it's just -- I'm still not working," Perry said.

Ben Hampton has not furloughed any of his employees yet, but the Satterfield's BBQ owner says they're operating at a loss.

"We're just making enough to keep our lights on and, you know, keep our four employees employed," Hampton said.

Hampton says COVID-19 obliterated the catering side of their business and now they depend totally on curbside pickup and delivery.

"We're just trying to, you know, get that to bridge the gap between no catering, like we went form that being half, maybe a little more than half of our sales to no events," he said.

Hampton, Perry and Rogers face different challenges, but they all agree that local businesses need support now more than ever.

"These are the businesses where we make memories. It's where we choose to celebrate the milestones of our life," Rogers said. "I hope people will spend the money that they can with local, family owned businesses."

People like Ben Hampton and Audrey Perry depend on it.

