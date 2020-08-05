MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The University System of Georgia schools could see pay cuts and furloughs because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement released Thursday, the state board of regents recommended cuts at the state's 26 public colleges and universities.

Georgia College and State University political science professor Brandy Kennedy could be one of many employees affected.

"I was surprised that the state announced the budget cuts to the university in the face of trying to implement safety measures," Kennedy said.

Kennedy says she wonders how some schools will be able to create safe classes, dorms, and living spaces with less money to use for resources.

The board says each campus's plan will require employees to take a minimum number of days of unpaid time off depending on their salary range, with the exception of those with the lowest base salaries.

Kennedy says she remembers being on furlough about 10 years ago.

"We didn't have any kind of tiered system. I think this one is actually much more fair. So I'm really glad particularly for those at the lowest levels, that they're not going to see furlough days," Kennedy said.

Her family is taking steps to prepare for possible changes.

"My family has been saving kind of since this started or trying to at least," she said.

No cuts would take effect until after the final budget for fiscal year 2021 is approved in June. Governor Brian Kemp is asking all state agencies to cut their budgets by 14 percent in the coming year.

