US Coast Guard offloads nearly $86 million in cocaine, marijuana in Florida

The major bust was part of a counter-narcotics patrol in the Eastern Pacific Ocean.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Millions of dollars worth of drugs are off the high-seas after a 65-day counter-narcotic patrol by a Coast Guard crew nabbed $85.9 million worth of cocaine and marijuana from traffickers.

Coast Guard Cutter Escanaba crew members, from Boston, offloaded the approximately 3,250 pounds of cocaine, 440 pounds of liquid cocaine and 7,700 pounds of marijuana on Oct. 16 at Port Everglades.

The drugs were seized from five vessels involving 15 suspected narcotics traffickers while in the Eastern Pacific Ocean, according to the Coast Guard.

Work completed during the patrol supported Operation Martillo, a presidential initiative that was made to "disrupt transnational criminal organizations" in Central and South America.

“I am extremely proud of our results on this patrol,” Cmdr. Mike Nalli, Escanaba’s commanding officer said. “We capitalized on the extraordinary teamwork between JIATF-S and our partner nations to make five high-quality interdictions and apply pressure to the transnational criminal organizations in the region.”

