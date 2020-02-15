MACON, Ga. — Flowers, candy, and jewelry-- all the Valentine's Day essentials.

"It says that I appreciate everything you do for me each year," explains David Davis.

However, these loving gifts have a tendency to break the bank. Davis says, "It's one time a year. Why not?"

Davis goes all out for his Valentine, saying he spends, "Probably about 3[300] to 400 [dollars]. It's worth it."

Between gifts and romantic dinners out on the town, what's the price tag on the day of love?

According to WalletHub's annual survey, lovers are expected to spend $27.4 billion on Valentine's Day gifts this year.

Breaking that number down, the average amount spent per shopper is nearly $200, and if you're used to dinner on budget, you may shell out a little more cash in the name of Cupid.

The average amount couples spend on Valentine's Day dinner is just over $100.

Tawanda Diadell sets up a table every year with "beloved baskets" saying, "Love has no cost."

She explains, "The first thing they say is, 'Hmm, what is your price?' and I said, 'For number 1, there's no price on love.'"

Her sales prices come from the heart.

"It's stressful around Valentine's Day. They want your beautiful 79-, 80-bouquet flowers, and you can't afford that."

For Diadell, it's not about the gifts, "Just call somebody and say, 'Hey, I love you,' today. You don't even know how much that means. It's not about the dollar."

