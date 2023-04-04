Six ways to save with a library card

A library card can save you money not just on books, but other activities in the state.

PERRY, Ga. — Depending on where you live, a library card can give you access to millions of books.

A library card can save you money on books, children's programs, and more.

The best part about a library card? It's free and anyone can sign up for one.

Here are six ways you can save with a library card.

1. Internet Service

You may have to pay up to $100 a month for WiFi but at the Houston County Public Library System, a library card can give you unlimited access to their Wi\Fi. Open or closed, you can still access their internet from the parking lot. If you need to finish a job application or look up something for school, you can come and get all the internet service you need.

2. Computer Access

Don't have a computer at home? That's okay. That library has desktops that you can use at no cost. All you do is find one available and you can get to work. And don't worry, computer access at the Houston County Public Library in Perry expands to laptops as well. You can check out one of their Chromebooks for free and take it home with you. You can borrow it for up to six weeks. Want more information on their use? Ask the front desk workers for more information.

Playaways are similar to the Leapfrog learning products but they are free to use at the library if they are available. Playaway Launchpads go for almost $180 each after taxes and shipping. They help children with their reading, math, and writing skills. Save your money, sign up for a library card, and get your kids into learning at no cost.

Did you know with a library card, you can get up to four free admission tickets to Go Fish? A child ticket there will cost you $5 and an adult ticket cost $7. But you can keep that money in your wallet with a library card.

A city zoo ticket cost almost $30 but with a library card, you can get free admission passes to the zoo. But make sure you read the fine print on how this works because you can only get access to the tickets every four weeks.

6. E-books and Audiobooks

You don't have to check out just books in-house. You can borrow e-books and audiobooks too. You can get them the same way you would get a regular book and return them the same way. Make sure you have the app and look on your library's website for details on how access works.