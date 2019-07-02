Wells Fargo apologized on Twitter to customers who may be experiencing an issue with their online banking and mobile app on Thursday morning.

The outage is allegedly impacting customers all over the country who claim that they cannot access their funds to make transfers, access account information by phone and perform other basic services.

However, Wells Fargo's website says that phone services are operational and that people who have concerns can call their phone bankers 24/7 to get information about their personal and business accounts.

Wells Fargo

The company posted on Twitter to check back their page for updates

Helpful phone numbers

Personal accounts

· Online Banking and Bill Pay questions: 1-800-956-4442

· General banking questions: 1-800-869-3557

· Brokerage questions: 1-866-281-7436

Business accounts

· Business Online Banking and Bill Pay questions: 1-800-956-4442

· General business banking questions: 1-800-225-5935

Hearing impaired customers