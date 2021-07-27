How to protect yourself if your wallet is lost or stolen

There are a few easy things you can do right now to prevent a headache in the future

MACON, Ga. — You know that sickening feeling when you think you’ve lost your wallet or it’s been stolen? Do you know what to do when it happens?

Kelvin Collins with the Better Business Bureau says you should start planning for it to happen before it does.

He says one of the things people don’t do is have a record of everything in their wallet, so he suggests making a copy of it.

“Either write it down or make a copy of your driver's license, credit cards…the front and the back,” he said.

The front will contain your credit card numbers, while the back will have the number you need to call if it’s stolen to get it quickly canceled. Keep those copies in a safe place so they’re not stolen if someone breaks into your home.

He also suggests not carrying too many cards.

“You don't need 13, 14 credit cards in your wallet. If you're going to go shopping and you may stop at several stores, then take the credit cards you think you're going to need, but you're not going to need all of them on your person at all times,” said Collins.

He says the last thing surprises people – don’t carry your Social Security card in your wallet or purse. Instead, you should keep it at home. Most of the time people are not going to need their Social Security card.

Insurance companies, or Medicare and Medicaid, aren't using the SSN as their Medicare number.

“You have to protect that Social Security number and credit card numbers. Really protect them because that's a safe guard for yourself,” said Collins.

If you need more tips, you can find them at BBB.org