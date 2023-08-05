Flight delayed or canceled? Airlines could owe you money, vouchers

Under new federal rules, if a controllable delay or cancellation does happen, travelers could be entitled to compensation, meal vouchers and travel accommodations.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

INDIANAPOLIS — Time is money, and airlines could soon find that out the hard way.

That is because President Joe Biden and Transportation Secretary Peter Buttigieg announced they are proposing new rules that take aim at the delays and cancellations in an airline's control.

Scott Keyes with Going said this includes things like a malfunctioning systems or insufficient staff.

"A lot of air travelers are really fed up with the treatment they've received from the airlines," Keyes said.

If a controllable delay or cancellation does happen, travelers could be entitled to compensation, meal vouchers and travel accommodations.

"Today, it doesn't cost airlines very much if their flight... if they decide to delay or cancel a flight," Keyes said.

To the critics who say this proposal could drive up airfare, or make flying less safe, he suggested looking to the European Union.

"They've had a pretty robust traveler compensation law for the past two decades," Keyes said. "You see fewer flight delays."

He added that airplanes have a pretty similar safety track record as the United States and that travelers can find an abundance of cheap flights thanks in part to the competition.

As for a timeline, Biden said the historic proposal would come out later this year.

The DOT also released an online chart to quickly let you compare airlines policies.

For example, rebooking on a partner airline at no cost. Allegiant, Frontier, Southwest and Sprit Airlines all do not offer this.