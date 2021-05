Macon-Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says it happened on Napier Avenue at Mumford Road.

MACON, Ga. — One man is dead and a woman is in critical condition after a shooting in west Macon.

Macon-Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says the call came in just after 12 a.m. Wednesday to a scene on Napier Avenue at Mumford Road.

A man in his 30s was found dead at the scene.

Jones says a 21-year-old woman was shot at least twice, including once in the head. She was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.