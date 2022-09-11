A man was shot multiple times after shooting on Grier Street.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb County Sheriff Office says a man was found face down between two houses with multiple gun shot wounds on the 300-Block of Grier Highway before 11 p.m. Saturday night.

The 40-year-old man was taken to Atrium Health where he was pronounced dead by medical staff.

The man's family has not been contacted at this time.

Another 34-year-old man was shot and taken to Piedmont Northside Hospital and is in stable condition.

Bibb County Sheriff Investigators are still determining what events lead up to the shooting.