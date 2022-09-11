MACON, Ga. — Bibb County Sheriff Office says a man was found face down between two houses with multiple gun shot wounds on the 300-Block of Grier Highway before 11 p.m. Saturday night.
The 40-year-old man was taken to Atrium Health where he was pronounced dead by medical staff.
The man's family has not been contacted at this time.
Another 34-year-old man was shot and taken to Piedmont Northside Hospital and is in stable condition.
Bibb County Sheriff Investigators are still determining what events lead up to the shooting.
If you have any information, you can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional CrimeStoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.