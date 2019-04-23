PHOENIX — The Glendale Police Department said a 1-year-old girl has died after she was left in a hot car in Glendale Monday afternoon.

Firefighters performed CPR on the child when they got her out of the car near 51st Avenue and Thunderbird Road. The child was not revived.

Glendale police said just after 4:30 p.m., the department received several calls from the apartment complex at that address after the father of an 18-month-old found his daughter unresponsive inside the family's car.

Police said the baby had been in the car for at least a few hours.

Roberto Duarte/12 News

The high-temperature Monday was 87 degrees.

Both parents are cooperating with detectives, police said. A police spokesperson said the girl's death, as with all child injuries and deaths, will be thoroughly investigated to determine whether criminal violations have occurred.

Investigators are still working to determine exactly what happened and why.

This is the first reported hot car death in 2019. According to the National Safety Council, 52 children died in hot cars across the U.S. in 2018.

