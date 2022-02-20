Sheriff: 10-year-old killed in Jackson County house fire

Here's what we know.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — A 10-year-old was killed in a house fire in Jackson County Saturday night, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies responded shortly after 11:30 p.m. to a house on Skelton Road in Hoschton.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office said that a caller had advised her 10-year-old daughter was trapped inside a bedroom. When deputies arrived, they found the home fully engulfed in flames. Deputies attempted to enter the bedroom but were "unsuccessful due to the smoke and flames."

Firefighters arrived on scene. They were able to enter the room and found the 10-year-old. She was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital, the sheriff's office said.

Additionally, the 10-year-old's mother was taken to Grady Hospital for medical treatment.

The Georgia State Fire Marshall’s Office, Jackson County Coroner and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the fire.