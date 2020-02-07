A woman in Pennsylvania celebrated her 102nd birthday on Thursday and she got a gift that shook the ground.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Gladys Mazar was surrounded by friends and family at Providence Place nursing home to ring in her 102nd birthday.

She may have known this gathering was coming but she never could've predicted what happened.

Gladys, from Barnesville, was surprised with a motorcycle parade that passed through the senior living facility thanks to Schaeffer's Harley Davidson near Orwigsburg.

It was quite a way to celebrate the big 102 during a pandemic.

"Mighty surprised, mighty surprised, I still can't take it all in," she said.

"I don't know if I'll get there, but there's not too many people who can say they were a century-year-old, if not more. We're glad to be a part of it, Schaeffer's Harley Davidson, Schaeffer's Motor Sports, and the Schaeffer family as a whole," said Geoff Bobtuik with Schaeffer's Harley Davidson.

There was cake, plenty of smiles behind the masks, and a loud rumble from all of the motorcycles passing by.

Gladys was so overcome with joy that she had to fight off happy tears.