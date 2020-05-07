14-year-old shot Saturday night in Cordele during Fourth of July celebration

The 14-year-old has non-life-threatening injuries.

CORDELE, Ga. — A shooting in Cordele at the Holsey Cobb Village Apartments injured a 14-year-old Saturday night.

According to a release from the Cordele Police Department, the shooting happened inside the apartment complex next to an office building during the Fourth of July celebration.

It happened around 11:30 p.m.

Cordele Police were told a gunshot victim had arrived at Crisp Regional and was being treated for a gunshot wound, according to the release.

The 14-year-old has non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting is under investigation.

If you have information you can contact the Cordele Police Department at (229) 276-2921.

