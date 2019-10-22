JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office wants the community's help in finding a 16-year-old girl reported missing Monday.

Rebecca Lafountain is considered missing and endangered, according to police.

Just after 5 p.m., JSO was called to the 2000 block of Intrepid Lane regarding her disappearance.

JSO wants to ascertain Lafountain's safety due to the circumstances surrounding her disappearance.

Lafountain is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 225 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes, police said.

It is unknown what she was wearing at the time of her disappearance.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, call JSO at 904-630-0500.