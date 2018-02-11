OAKWOOD, Ga. -- A 16-year-old boy is in in critical condition after playing a pumpkin-slinging game at a fall festival Wednesday night.

Pumpkin Chunkin is a game in which people use a large slingshot to shoot a pumpkin into the air. Jacob Stevens was nearly killed when it backfired and the pumpkin slammed into his chest.

The fall festival took place at his church, Cornerstone Assembly in Oakwood, in Hall County.

His family says Jacob is in the intensive care unit of Northeast Georgia Medical Center.

“When the pumpkin went out, it didn’t release, and it come back and it hit him in the chest," said Trevor Stevens, Jacob's brother. "He initially got hit in the heart, and it sent him into cardiac arrest. We had bystander CPR, Preston Fowler of Cornerstone, we know that he saved his life.”

Trevor and his and Jacob's parents, Michael and Jan Stevens, are with Jacob at the hospital, along with dozens of friends. They've all been praying for Jacob.

“He’s doing very well, now, he’s actually responded to us, he squeezed our hands, and gave us a thumbs up.”

Doctors told the family it might be a couple of weeks before Jacob is out of danger.

“But God is faithful and He’s gonna see him through," said Jan Stevens, Jacob's mom.

Pumpkin Chunkin is a popular game at fall festivals everywhere, but accidents do happen. People create canons, catapults, and slingshots to shoot the pumpkins into the air, or at targets, trying to see how far and how accurate they can be when shooting them.

The slingshot device used at the church festival has been dismantled. The smashed pumpkins-- evidence of how popular the game was, that night--string across a path behind the church where people had "shot" them.

“Hundreds of people used the same device," said Pastor Steve Stewart.

He said no one imagined it could have backfired the way it did.

“This particular game will never be used again," he said.

Friends have set up a fundraising campaign online to support the family.

Pastor Stewart said Jacob is known for making people laugh, and loving music and writing.

"He’s very funny and engaging," he said, "He's right there in the middle of the life of the party, all of the time."

The pastor and the family said the life and death difference for Jacob--in addition to the medical care he is receiving now--was CPR right away, and continued prayers.

"He's just an amazing kid," Jacob's father, Michael, said. "I mean, everybody loves him. He's my son, but he's also my friend. He's one of the best friends I've got."

"From all over the world, people are literally praying for Jacob," Pastor Stewart said. "It's beyond belief the amount of support that has come in for this young man."

