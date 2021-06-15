17-year-old hurt in Warner Robins shooting

Warner Robins Police Department says it happened in the 100 block of Oak Grove Road.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A 17-year-old is now recovering after a shooting in Warner Robins.

According to a post on the Warner Robins Police Department's Facebook page, officers got a call around 9 p.m. Monday to the 100 block of Oak Grove Road in reference to a person shot.

When officers got there, they found a 17-year-old with a gunshot to his butt.

Police say preliminary investigation shows the shooting happened 'under suspicious circumstances'.

The teen was taken to Atrium Health Navicent in Macon. Warner Robins Police Chief John Wagner says the injury was non-life-threatening.

There is no information on a suspect right now.