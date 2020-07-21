Deputies arrested Mikayl Young, 19, Friday morning on two counts of first-degree murder and one count of first-degree feticide. Young was the sixth suspect arrested

NEW ORLEANS — Sheriff deputies arrested three more people — making six in custody — in the investigation into the killing of a Northshore couple and their unborn child, found Saturday in a near Lacomb after passers-by reported an SUV parked on the side of the road.

Both from Covington, Sylvanus “Jed” Ellis III, 20, and his girlfriend, 21-year-old Qile Sanders who family members said was seven months pregnant were found by deputies with St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office on Saturday around 3:30 p.m.

When deputies looked inside the SUV parked on Bremerman Road inside the Big Branch Marsh National Wildlife Refuge, they found the couple shot to death.

Deputies arrested Mikayl Young, 19, Friday morning, booking him into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on two counts of first-degree murder and one count of first-degree feticide. Young was the sixth suspect arrested in the investigation, a release from STPSO spokespersons said.

Peter Reimonenq, 17, and Christopher Roberts, 19, were arrested Monday and booked into the same jail with the same charges as Young. Arrest warrants were issued that day for Shannon Amos Jr., 19, and Young.

Deputies arrested Amos Tuesday, also booking him into the parish jail with two charges of first-degree murder and a charge of first-degree feticide.

After having arrested Reimonenq, Roberts, and Amos on Monday and Tuesday, deputies wouldn't find Young until he was arrested Friday. Deputies said Carwin Malone and Treneka Young, both 40, helped Young avoid arrest.

Treneka Young and Malone were both arrested Thursday, booked into St. Tammany Parish Jail each with a charge of accessory after the fact.

In all so far, the following people have been arrested and booked with the following charges in the investigation of the killing of Sylvanus “Jed” Ellis III and his girlfriend Qile Sanders and their unborn child.

Peter Reimonen,17; two charges of first-degree murder and a charge of first-degree feticide; arrested Monday and booked into St. Tammany Parish Jail.

Christopher Robert, 19; two charges of first-degree murder and a charge of first-degree feticide; arrested Monday and booked into St. Tammany Parish Jail.

Shannon Amos Jr., 19; two charges of first-degree murder and a charge of first-degree feticide; arrested Tuesday and booked into St. Tammany Parish Jail.

Treneka Young, 40; a charge of accessory after the fact; arrested Thursday and booked into St. Tammany Parish Jail.

Carwin Malone, 40; a charge of accessory after the fact; arrested Thursday and booked into St. Tammany Parish Jail.

Mikayl Young, 19; two charges of first-degree murder and a charge of first-degree feticide; arrested Friday and booked into St. Tammany Parish Jail.

“This kind of violent crime will not be tolerated in St. Tammany Parish,” Sheriff Randy Smith said. “I applaud the detectives with our Major Crimes Unit who worked literally around the clock to identify the individuals responsible for these murders. Our detectives will continue to work tirelessly to locate the remaining two individuals wanted in this case in or to bring closure for the families.”

Missing the victims, Sylvanus “Jed” Ellis's brother, Andrew Ellis, told WWLTV that his brother had much to live for.

“He was so happy to have his first kid. That was the only thing he really cared about was having that child,” said Ellis.

Ellis said his brother knew one, if not all suspects in custody.

“I know he begged for his life — him and his girlfriend, and they just killed him in cold blood,” said Ellis.

