LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — The Laurens County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a shooting Saturday night.

The sheriff's office posted on Facebook saying the case involved two people with gunshot wounds.

Captain Chris Bracewell with the Laurens County Sheriff's Office says it happened at an event with about 30 to 40 people in attendance.

However, the sheriff's office didn't say where the shooting happened, only that it "took place on the south end of the county."

Bracewell says two people went to the hospital.

Warrants have been taken out on the suspect, according to Bracewell, but there could be more suspects in the case.

The Laurens County Sheriff's Office says it will provide more information about the incident on Monday.

