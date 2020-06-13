MACON, Ga. — Two motorcyclists are dead after a wreck on h Road in Macon.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says the wreck happened late Friday, just before midnight in the 6000 block of Hartley Bridge Road.

According to a release, a pickup truck was traveling east on Hartley Bridge Road while the two motorcyclists were reportedly traveling west . The driver of the pickup truck and the motorcyclists collided.

13wmaz

According to Macon-Bibb coroner Leon Jones, the two motorcyclists died at the scene. The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the wreck is under investigation.