MACON, Ga. — A man is in jail after a shooting at a Macon motel left two people injured Sunday night.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says it happened at the Wood Spring Suites at 4949 Harrison Road around 5:00 p.m., according to a news release.

The release says witnesses reported that three people got into an argument near the back parking lot of the motel.

At some point during the argument, 19-year-old Tellis Savalas Fudge, Jr. shot the woman and man involved in the situation.

32-year-old Ty Shown Moses and 26-year-old Kelvanti Lawrence both went to the hospital, according to the release, and are stable.

Fudge ran away from the scene but Bibb deputies found him near an assisted living home at 4901 Harrison Road.

The release says he was arrested without incident and transported to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center.

Fudge faces two counts of criminal attempt to commit murder charges.

He is being held without bond.

The shooting is under investigation.

Anyone with information can call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.