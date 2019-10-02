NINE MILE FALLS, Wash. — Crews with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office and Spokane County Fire District 9 pulled a 2-year-old boy from the Spokane River near Nine Mile Falls on Sunday.

According to a press release by the SCSO, the child fell into the river while playing with his dogs. The child's father and neighbors pulled him from the water before he was transported to a hospital.

Hours later, the boy passed away. Deputy Mark Gregory with the Spokane Co. Sheriff's Office said despite everyone's efforts to save the child's life, he was unable to be resuscitated.