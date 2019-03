Bibb Coroner Leon Jones says he pronounced dead a 20-year-old woman dead on the scene after a single-car wreck early Sunday morning.

She was driving a Honda Accord on Hawkinsville Road in Macon when she went off the road near Avondale Mill Road.

Jones says her car rolled several times, ejected her from the vehicle.

