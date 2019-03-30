COLUMBIA, S.C. — Samantha Josephson, a University of South Carolina student who was reported missing Friday, has died, the university confirms.

School President Harris Pastides delivered the news in a statement Saturday morning:

Dear Carolina Family,

It is with the heaviest of hearts that I write these words this morning. Our prayers are with the family and friends of Samantha Josephson following the devastating news of her death. Times like these leave me searching for words of wisdom and comfort. However, I take solace that the Carolina Family is here to embrace those who are hurting.

As you make plans for the weekend, remember the tenets of Stand Up Carolina: look out for one another, be active bystanders. Travel in groups and stay together. If you have not already done so, download the RAVE Guardian safety app, set up your profile and learn how to use it.

t has been a difficult week for our extended Carolina family. The loss of a student is never easy but this has been a particularly painful few days as we have experienced loss on several of our campuses. As a family, let’s continue to pray for all the families experiencing heartache and grief this week.

So far, Columbia Police have not given an official statement about her death, and what may have led up to it. It's also unclear if there are any arrests in the case.

Her father, Seymour Josephson, wrote about his family's loss in a Facebook post:

It is with tremendous sadness and of a broken heart that I post this! I will miss and love my baby girl for the rest of life. Samantha is no longer with us but she will not be for gotten. It is extremely hard to write this and post it but I love her with all my heart. I could continue to write about her but it kills me. I sit here and cry while looking at the picture and write this.

Josephson was last seen by friends between 1:30 and 2 a.m. Friday morning at The Bird Dog at 715 Harden Street in Five Points.

She never returned to her downtown residence and repeated calls went unanswered. That's when her friends contacted police, according to a report.

Josephson was seen on surveillance video getting into a dark-colored car, possibly a newer model Chevy Impala, around 2 a.m.

News19 is aware of a viral video of surveillance that claims to show the young woman get in the vehicle. However, at this time, we have been unable to authenticate that it shows the night in question or Josephson.

Anyone with information that they think may be helpful in the case should call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Columbia Police

Samantha was a native of Robbinsville Township, New Jersey, which released a statement of their own:

Mayor Dave Fried, B.A. Joy Tozzi and everyone in Robbinsville Township are devastated by the news that the Josephson family of Robbinsville have lost their precious Samantha.

Our thoughts, prayers, boundless grief and endless support are with Seymour, Marci and Sydney at this unimaginable time.

Personal note: Seymour was like a big brother to me throughout our young baseball careers, and as the father of a daughter of similar age out trying to make a real difference in the world, this is just beyond my comprehension capabilities.

I love you, buddy...JN

Robbinsviile School District, where Josephson attended high school, called the student a "vibrant young woman with an infectious smile and a contagious laugh" in a statement to News19:

"Our hearts are heavy with grief and shock as we process the news of the sudden death of Samantha Josephson. On behalf of our board and entire school district, we want to extend our deepest sympathy and love to the Josephson family. Sami, a 2015 Robbinsville High School graduate, was a vibrant young woman with an infectious smile and a contagious laugh. Robbinsville is a strong and close-knit community and we will continue to find ways to care for and support our students, families, friends, staff, and community members as we hold the Josephson family in our hearts."

