The United States Geological Survey confirms what some say they felt - an earthquake late Sunday night not far from the Putnam and Baldwin County lines.

The USGS intensity map shows the 2.3 magnitude tremors with an epicenter just over 9 miles north northwest of Milledgeville. It happened around 11:35 p.m. over 3 miles underground.

The coordinates given by the USGS are 33.205°N 83.313°W.

If you want to report something you felt to the USGS, click here.