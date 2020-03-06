ST PAUL, Minn. — Sen. Amy Klobuchar says charges against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin have been elevated, and three other former officers have been charged in the death of George Floyd.

Klobuchar said in a tweet Wednesday that Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is charging former officers Tou Thao, J Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane, and that he's increased the murder charge against Chauvin to second degree.

Chauvin had already been charged with third degree murder and second degree manslaughter. Chauvin, who was captured on video restraining Floyd by kneeling on his neck despite desperate pleas from Mr. Floyd saying he couldn’t breathe, is now charged with second degree murder.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is increasing charges against Derek Chauvin to 2nd degree in George Floyd’s murder and also charging other 3 officers. This is another important step for justice. — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) June 3, 2020

Demonstrators here in Minnesota, across the country and the globe have demanded charges against the three other officers who responded to the call that ended in Floyd’s death. While speaking with reporters Wednesday morning the attorney for Floyd’s family, Benjamin Crump, called the three men complicit, saying the criminal complaint revealed that one of the officers told Chauvin that Floyd did not have a pulse, and asked if they should roll the man on his side. Crump says that awareness that Mr. Floyd was in serious trouble, combined with the failure to act, made the three culpable in the death.

All four officers were fired by Mayor Jacob Frey and Police Chief Medaria Arradondo the day after the video of the fatal encounter surfaced on social media.

Chauvin is currently being held at the maximum security Oak Park Heights Correctional Facility, after being transferred there due to concerns about his safety, and potential exposure to COVID-19.