TAMPA, Fla. – A car hit three children and two adults on Thursday morning at a school bus stop, according to Tampa police spokesperson Steve Hegarty.

Police took the driver into custody after the crash around 8:06 a.m. on East Bougainvillea Avenue and Marvy Avenue.

It is not clear if the driver faces charges, or if authorities are just questioning the driver.

One of the children is in critical condition, Tampa police said.

Witnesses told police the car was heading eastbound on East Bougainvillea Avenue at a high rate of speed before hitting the five people on the south side of the street.

3 children, 2 adults hit by car at Tampa bus stop

Photos: Tampa police investigate crash at bus stop

Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan said the children go to Carter G. Woodson K-8, which is about nine miles away from the crash scene.

Related: Ambulance crashes responding to North Tampa bus stop accident

Dugan said the three children are between 6-12 years old.

Emergency responders heading to the call were in a separate crash Thursday morning. Tampa Fire Rescue officials reported an ambulance responding to the scene in North Tampa hit a pole. Fire officials said two Tampa Fire Rescue personnel and the driver of the ambulance were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

East Bougainvillea Avenue is closed between North 15th Street and North 18th Street.

Note: This is a developing story. Refresh the page for the latest updates.

Watch: Click or tap here to watch 10News reporter Sarah Rosario's Facebook Live report on the scene

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP