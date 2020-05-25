DANVILLE, Alabama — Decatur Police say they are searching for Carson Ray Peters and April Hanner as the suspects in the deadly shooting in Danville Sunday night. Three people were killed.

Police identified the victims as 55-year-old James Edward Miller of Lacey’s Springs, 54-year-old Teresa Lynn Peters of Danville, and 50-year-old Tammy Renee Smith of Danville.

The fourth victim is currently in stable condition at Huntsville Hospital.

Carson Ray Peters is 5'7", 190lbs, with brown hair and blue eyes.April Hanner is 4'11", 110lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

They may be driving a black 2013 Chevolet 1500 pickup, AL tag 52GL447.

Peters has three capital murder warrants out for his arrest.

Both suspects should be considered armed and dangerous. If you have any contact with them, please call 911 or 256-350-4613. You can also contact call Detective Sean Mukaddam at 256-341-4617 or email him at smukaddam@decatur-al.gov.

Decatur Police say the shooting was an isolated, domestic incident. The shooting

RELATED: Huntsville chem lab coordinator streams STEM experiments for parents and kids

RELATED: 1st deadlines approach for laid-off workers to get health insurance

WATCH: How front line workers deal with the stress of coronavirus