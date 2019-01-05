MACON, Ga. — A Macon-Bibb grand jury has indicted three men on charges of rape and molestation in separate cases.

The first man charged is 61-year-old Richard Albert Jackson, Sr. He is charged with rape and reckless conduct stemming from allegations that he raped a woman in March 2018 while knowing he had HIV.

The second man charged is 28-year-old Bryan Christopher Smalls. He's charged with statutory rape and aggravated child molestation from allegations he molested a 13-year-old between November 2018 and February 2019.

The third man charged is 18-year-old Jamon Lamar Bryant. He is charged with rape and two counts of child molestation from allegations he forced a girl under 16 to have sex and perform other illegal sex acts between June 2012 and June 2015.

In addition, he's charged with a second count of rape on allegations he forced a second girl to have sex in February of 2018.