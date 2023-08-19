One man killed, three wounded in shooting on Woodard Avenue in west Macon

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says it happened after 3:00 a.m. Saturday

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb Sheriff's office says their investigating a shooting in Macon that happened on Saturday, August 19.

The shooting happened in the 800 block of Woodard Avenue just after 3:00 a.m. Saturday morning.

Deputies responded to the intersection of Woodard Avenue and Carnation Street regarding reports of shots fired.

Once at the scene deputies say they found a man unresponsive in the roadway.

The man was pronounced deceased by Deputy Coroner Ronnie Miley on scene.

At this time the next of kin has not been notified.

Reports say that a large gathering of people were at 834 Woodard Avenue, which was allegedly discovered to be a “bootleg”.

The reports also say several people had a disagreement and gunfire began to be exchanged.

Two women and one man were sent to the hospital for treatment for non-life- threatening injuries.

Investigators are working to determine what lead up to the incident.

This incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

