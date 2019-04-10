CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 3-year-old has died at the Charlotte Airport back on September 28, the medical examiner reports.

According to officials, 3-year-old Jaiden Cowart died following an 'accident' at the Charlotte Airport. The Medical Examiner's Office has ruled the death an accident.

The medical examiner confirmed the boy died from "blunt force injuries due to a fall from a height."

The Charlotte Airport has released the following statement regarding the death:

"Our thoughts are with the family during this very difficult time. We are extremely grateful for the quick response of our emergency crews and law enforcement officers and for the medical assistance and care they provided. We would refer you to CMPD regarding any additional questions, as they were the local law enforcement agency who responded and investigated."

Jaiden's family has set up a GoFundMe page funeral and burial expenses for the toddler.

