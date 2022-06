Crews started searching for Raines shortly before 7 p.m. after receiving a 911 call.

MACON, Ga. — Search and rescue teams found 30-year-old Larry Raines of Macon dead at Amerson River Park Sunday.

Law enforcement originally got to the scene for a tip on a missing person.

Macon-Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones pronounced him dead around 8:30 p.m.

13WMAZ first got word of the drowning when viewers called us at around 6:25 p.m.