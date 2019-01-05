Bibb County grand jurors voted to indict 33 people accused of racketeering on Tuesday.

According to a news release from the DA's office, the charges come from Operation Blueprint, which was a months-long investigation into organized crime in Macon-Bibb County.

The defendants are accused of racketeering activity involving gang members using contraband cell phones. Investigators used wiretaps on gang leaders' contraband cellphones to build cases and identify more suspects involved in the crimes.

An investigation found gang members used the phones to conspire to attempt murder, intimidate witnesses, and distribute drugs and other illegal acts.

The following people were indicted: