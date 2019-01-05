Bibb County grand jurors voted to indict 33 people accused of racketeering on Tuesday.
According to a news release from the DA's office, the charges come from Operation Blueprint, which was a months-long investigation into organized crime in Macon-Bibb County.
The defendants are accused of racketeering activity involving gang members using contraband cell phones. Investigators used wiretaps on gang leaders' contraband cellphones to build cases and identify more suspects involved in the crimes.
An investigation found gang members used the phones to conspire to attempt murder, intimidate witnesses, and distribute drugs and other illegal acts.
The following people were indicted:
- Johntellis Montez Mathis, 31, of Macon
- Emmanuel McGhee, 31, of Macon
- Leroy Frank Richards III, 25, of Macon
- Christopher Allen Powell, 32, of Gray
- Chad Demarco Cummings, 35, of Macon
- Keith Beddingfield Jr., 26, of Gray
- Laron Jeffrey Woodard, 32, of Macon
- Kyrod Terrell Butts, 27, of Macon
- Tavish Rashard Faulks, 27, of Macon
- Shavious Antwan Balcom, 30, of Macon
- Cory Benji Stubbs, 34, of Macon
- Steven Quintrell Howard, 32, of Macon
- Takeyma Sebris Duhart, 43, of Macon
- Shelley Davis Johnson, Jr., 37, of Macon
- Felicia Latrell Hargrove, 47, of Macon
- Kenyatta Sharroid Jones Sr., 39, of Macon
- Lewis Monroe Cheney II, 35, of Macon
- Yarvis Eugene Denmark, 33, of Macon
- Elijah James Hawkins, 43, of Macon
- James Francis Peyton Jr., 36, of Macon
- Kimberly Peyton, 37, of Lizella
- Portia Nicole Stephens, 30, of Macon
- Travis Tremaine Felton, 37, of Macon
- Kelvin Demetris Johnson, 45, of Warner Robins
- Devonta Rashrod Hicks, 25, of Macon
- Twayne Jafar Rainey Jr., 20, of Macon
- Cassius Denzel Alexander, 28, of Macon
- Corey Jamar Holmes, 36, of Macon
- Anthony Dewayne Morgan Jr., 22, of Macon
- Allen Keith Mitchell, 39, of Macon
- Chad Andre Matthews, 24, of Macon
- Mallary Charles McClendon, 61, of Macon
- Kenyan Javit Newton, 37, of Macon