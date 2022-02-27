4-year-old boy killed in accidental shooting in DeKalb grocery store parking lot, police say

Authorities said it happened near the 3000-block of Panola Road at 5 p.m. while the boy was inside a vehicle with his relative.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 4-year-old boy was killed in an accidental shooting Sunday evening, according to DeKalb County Police.

Authorities said it happened near the 3000-block of Panola Road at 5 p.m. while the boy was inside a vehicle with his relative in the parking lot of a Publix.

According to DeKalb County Police, the boy was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Investigators believe the shooting was accidental. No one else was injured and no arrest has been made, DeKalb County Police said. Investigators are still working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Authorities have not yet identified the boy killed in the shooting.