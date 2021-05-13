4-year-old boy reported missing in LaGrange

The police department posted a photo of Kingston Lawson on its Facebook page Thursday afternoon.

LAGRANGE, Ga. — LaGrange Police are asking the public to help them find a missing 4-year-old boy.

The police department posted a photo of Kingston Lawson on its Facebook page Thursday afternoon. They said the child was last seen in the 600 block of Snelson Street around 2:30 pm.

He was wearing black tennis shoes, a black shirt, and blue jean shorts.

They said Lawson may be with a tall, thin, Black female wearing gray sweatpants.