5-year-old girl dies after monument in South Georgia falls on her

The monument fell on her in Blackshear Georgia, just north of Waycross. She was later taken to Wolfson Children's Hospital in Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 5-year-old girl is dead after a stone monument fell on her in Blackshear Georgia, just north of Waycross.

Chief Wright of the Blackshear Police Department identified the victim as Bella Bennett. She reportedly attended Blackshear Elementary School

Police say the incident occurred Sunday, around 7:45 p.m. at the Lee Street Resource Center.

Police say Bella's 8-year-old sister was playing on a monument that was in front of the Resource Center and when she jumped off the monument, it fell on the 5-year-old.

She was transported to Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross, and then to Wolfson Children’s Hospital in Jacksonville, where she died at 3:45 a.m. Monday.

It is unclear if there was an adult with them at the time of the incident or not.

Police say this is an active investigation.