WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins Police Department spokesperson Jennifer Parson confirms a woman injured in a Friday afternoon crash died Sunday morning from her injuries.

Parson said 85 year old Mary Bone was injured in a car crash Russell Parkway in Warner Robins around 4 P.M. Friday afternoon.

Houston County coroner Danny Galpin says Bone was pronounced dead Sunday morning at Medical Center Navicent Health. He said she died from "multiple traumatic injuries" she sustained in the crash.

According to Parson, Bone was turning left onto Russell Parkway near Walgreens when another car collided with hers.

Parson says Bone was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from her car.

According to Parson, officers with the Warner Robins Police Department Traffic Unit are still investigating the case.