On the weekend, Holly Cooper plays at home, like any ordinary 9-year-old girl.

But this little girl is anything but normal. She's extraordinary.

"They warned me that if she made it to her third birthday, it would be a miracle," said her mother, Meredith.

A miracle - because Holly was born 24 weeks premature. She weighed just 1 lb, 10 oz. Since then, she has undergone more than 300 operations in her short lifetime.

That includes 15 brain surgeries. She's flatlined eight different times, and regularly has seizures that can last up to seven hours.

Now, at 9 years old, Holly has exceeded everyone's expectations. But her most recent triumph hasn't come from the hospital. It comes from the classroom.

"Her future has changed because Salem Sayers Baptist Academy opened their doors to the first handicapped child," explained Meredith.

Thursday, Holly will put on a cap and gown, and graduate from Kindergarten. It's an especially meaningful feat because it took her years just to get into a normal kindergarten class.

Public school policy didn't let Holly participate in regular schooling, since she would miss a majority of classes due to her health complications. So her mom pleaded with Salem Sayers for help.

"She wanted to be with other children," said Meredith. "She wanted to do what they did."

And after a full year at the academy, this survivor has become a student.

"Everyone told me that my daughter was going to basically be a vegetable," explained Meredith. "There, she learned how to talk better, she learned how to write, she learned her ABC's."

And as for the challenge of first grade?

"I'm definitely ready," said Holly.

Because with every sentence she writes, and every picture she draws, the Cooper family becomes a little more optimistic about this little girl's future.

