In 2009, Joshua Soloman passed away after his battle with cancer.

One year later, his parents formed the non-profit organization 'Joshua's Wish' to raise awareness for childhood cancer.

On Saturday night, hundreds of people attended Joshua's 9th annual Birthday Bash Celebration.

It's an evening to honor childhood cancer survivors and raise money for research.

The event included dinner, dancing and a silent auction.

Since 2010, Joshua's Wish has raised over $150,000, and the amount continues to grow.

All proceeds from the event benefit St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.

"Although the hospital is in Memphis, so many people support us--a hospital that's hundreds of miles away, and they're really doing a lot more than they think. Every little bit helps," said Christopher Beck, philanthropic adviser for St. Jude's.

If you'd like to donate to the organization you can visit http://www.joshuaswish.org/.