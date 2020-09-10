Answering frequently asked questions about absentee ballots in Georgia

Viewers have questions about the absentee ballot process, and 13WMAZ got the answers.

MACON, Ga. — The 13WMAZ Voter Access Team is trying to answer as many viewer questions as possible about the voting process. Recently, we've received a number of them about absentee ballots.

Here's what you need to know...

If you plan on voting absentee, there are still a few weeks left to request your ballot.

Here in Macon-Bibb County, the board of elections says they've received more than 30,000 absentee ballot requests so far.

One viewer commented on a 13WMAZ Facebook post asking what to do if she threw out her absentee ballot before it was filled out.

Macon-Bibb Board of Elections Chairman Mike Kaplan says this is an easy fix.

"All they need to do is call the board of elections, we'll cancel out the first ballot and mail them a new one, or they can go by," Kaplan said.

We asked Kaplan about some other common questions when it comes to ballots.

Questions like whether or not a postage stamp is needed when dropping off ballots in person.

"[You] absolutely do not need a stamp to put it in the drop box, that's what the drop box is for," Kaplan said.

Kaplan says it's important for people to also remember to sign the back of the ballot.

The Secretary of State's office is making sure you can keep track of it.

"Follow their ballot online. They can see when it's been checked in, they can see when it's been mailed, they can see when it's been received by us. That's very important for them to keep up with their ballot," Kaplan said.

The deadline to request your absentee ballot is October 30.

Early voting starts in Macon on Monday at 8:30 a.m. There will be three locations for the first time in Bibb County.