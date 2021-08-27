No children were involved or witnessed what happened.

FAIRBURN, Ga. — Police are on the scene of what officials are calling a "terrible accident" involving a school bus at Landmark Christian School in Fairburn.

Fairburn Police have confirmed that the victim is a 66-year-old bus driver who was experiencing mechanical problems with her bus. They believe that she crawled under the bus to make a repair, when it rolled forward, killing her.

Police say no children were involved or witnessed what happened.

11Allive SkyTracker flew over the scene where you can see police tape around a school bus on the property. It also appears that the coroner has arrived to the location.

Fairburn Mayor Elizabeth Carr-Hurst released the following statement:

“To the family and Landmark Christian School,

We are deeply saddened to hear of your great loss. Our prayers and condolences are with all who are affected by this tragedy. Please know that we the City of Fairburn are with you during this difficult time.”