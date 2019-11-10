UPDATE: Greensboro police say the woman wanted in the kidnapping of a child that set off an Amber Alert is in custody. N’denezsia Lancaster is currently being processed at the Guilford County Detention Center on charges of: First Degree Kidnapping and an unrelated Assault charge.

PREVIOUS: A suspect has been identified in the abduction of three-year-old, Ahlora Lindiment who was rescued Thursday night after being taken from a playground.

N'denezsia Lancaster, 22, currently lives in Greensboro and has pending charges of First Degree Kidnapping.

The Greensboro Police are currently looking for her and anyone with information about the whereabouts of N'denezsia Lancaster is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or 911.

Ahlora Lindiment was safely located on Thursday in Greensboro and has been since been reunited with her family. She was missing for 30 hours.

