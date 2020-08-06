LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – An Alabama man is on his 1,000-mile trek to Minnesota, walking to the exact spot where George Floyd lost his life.

Terry Willis arrived in Louisville Sunday and walked with a group from 26th and West Broadway to the steps of Metro Hall.

“I appreciate you guys who just walked 20 blocks with me. I love you guys more than you know, and the reason why I can continue to go is because of this,” Willis said.

Willis has marched more than 250-miles so far and Louisville was one of many stops he’s making on his journey.

Those with him told WHAS11 News he visited the location where David McAtee was killed and later visited Breonna Taylor’s apartment.

A GoFundMe has been created while he continues his trek up north. Click here for more information.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

MORE ON WHAS11.COM

RELATED: Rev. Jessie Jackson talks change, moving forward during Louisville visit

RELATED: 'We miss her so much': Breonna Taylor's family hold vigil, balloon release as thousands call for justice

RELATED: '#SayHerName:' Beyonce, Oprah and more honor Breonna Taylor on her birthday

RELATED: WATCH: Breonna Taylor's mother gets heartwarming message from Ahmaud Arbery's mother

RELATED: Louisville health care workers protest for Breonna Taylor

RELATED: Charles Booker front-and-center at Louisville protests as Senate primary election approaches

RELATED: Castleman statue still stands in Louisville amid calls for removal of Confederate monuments across the country

RELATED: Kenneth Walker, Breonna Taylor's family post birthday messages