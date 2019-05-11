ATLANTA — A missing Clark Atlanta University student has the metro Atlanta and HBCU community pleading for her safe return.

This is what we know.

21-year-old Alexis Crawford hasn't been seen since Wednesday, Oct. 30.

According to family, no one has heard from her since that date, and she's never been reported missing before. Her family said when they last spoke she was in good spirits.

On Monday, police released details of the days before she went missing, under what Rev. Markel Hutchins, an activist, described as a "difficult set of circumstances."

According to the missing person's report filed with Atlanta Police, Crawford asked her roommate, who 11Alive is not naming, to take her to a liquor store on the night of the 30th. She said she took her to the store at around 11:30 p.m. and returned home. She said she last saw her at around 12:30 a.m. before the roommate went to her bedroom for the night.

Crawford's phone, identification card and debit card are missing from the residence, police said.

Crawford's family - brothers, sisters, aunts and her father - gathered at Atlanta Police headquarters, Monday, appealing to the public's heart to help find her.

Crawford is originally from Athens and a graduate of Clarke Central High School, according to her family.

They described her as a fun-loving young woman who cared for her family very much - and they care for her just as deeply.

Anyone with information on Crawford's whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

